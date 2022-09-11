scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Govt nominates Gurjar Muslim from J&K to Rajya Sabha

The move has political significance given that Gurjar Muslims have sizable population in the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, where the Centre is expected to hold elections soon.

Gurjar Muslim, Jammu and Kashmir, Gurjar, Rajya Sabha, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (I) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Gulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry said.

The Centre on Saturday nominated Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir, to Rajya Sabha. This is perhaps for the first time a Gurjar Muslim from the region has been sent to the Upper House as a nominated member.

The move has political significance given that Gurjar Muslims have sizable population in the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, where the Centre is expected to hold elections soon.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (I) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Gulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry said.

According to 2011 Census of India, Gurjar is the most populous scheduled tribe in J&K, having a population of 14.93 lakh . Around 99.3 percent population of Gurjar and Bakarwal in J&K follow Islam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

The move is also significant as before the abrogation of Article 370, the community had little representation in legislative bodies.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370 in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 04:00:15 am
Next Story

VHP hits out, asks BJP to come clean on statement over Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement