scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Govt nod to Corbevax as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This is for the first time that a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid has been allowed in the country.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 7:37:27 pm
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has achieved the historical milestone of administering more than 2 billion doses so far. (Express File Photo)

The government on Wednesday approved Biological E’s Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

This is for the first time that a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid has been allowed in the country.

All necessary changes in administration of heterologous precaution dose using Corbevax to those eligible and due for precaution dose have been made on the Co-WIN portal. This provision would be live from August 12, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states and union territories.

He said that Corbevax will be available as precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA

“This enables use of Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group,” Bhushan said.

There will be no change in existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield, he said.

In addition to the existing homologous precaution dose, the option of a heterologous precaution dose with Corbevax would be available to all persons above 18 years of age.

Advertisement

The decision has been taken based on scientific evidence, global practices and the recommendations of domain knowledge experts.

“Instruction in this regard may be issued to all concerned officials and it may also be publicised widely. I look forward to your support and leadership in achieving high coverage of precaution dose to all due beneficiaries at Covid vaccination centres during the ongoing ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign,” Bhushan said in the letter.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination program has achieved the historical milestone of administering more than 2 billion doses so far.

Advertisement

About 97 per cent of the 12 plus age population of the country has been covered with at least one dose and about 89 per cent with both doses. Considerable progress is also being made under
“Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav” (from 15 July to September 30), to cover eligible beneficiaries above 18 years with precaution dose, he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 07:37:27 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist

Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement