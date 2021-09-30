Govt nod for railway line doubling in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat and Nimach-Ratlam line in Madhya Pradesh. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,080.58 crore and its escalated completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore, the government said in a statement. Total length of doubling of the tracks is 111.20 km and the project will be completed in four years. Speaking to reporters in Gujarat via video-conferencing from Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said doubling of 111-km track between Rajkot and Kanalus will create new economic possibilities.