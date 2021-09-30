scorecardresearch
Govt nod for railway line doubling in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,080.58 crore and its escalated completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore, the government said in a statement.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 2:15:45 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat and Nimach-Ratlam line in Madhya Pradesh. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,080.58 crore and its escalated completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore, the government said in a statement. Total length of doubling of the tracks is 111.20 km and the project will be completed in four years. Speaking to reporters in Gujarat via video-conferencing from Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said doubling of 111-km track between Rajkot and Kanalus will create new economic possibilities.

