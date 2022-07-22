Govt: No proposal to increase SC, HC judges’ retirement age

July 22, 2022 3:30:05 am
THERE IS no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and High Court judges, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday told Parliament.
“The Constitution (114th Amendment) Bill was introduced in 2010 to increase the retirement age of high court judges to 65. However, it was not taken up for consideration in Parliament and lapsed with the dissolution of the 15 Lok Sabha,” Rijiju said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
According to Article 124(2) of the Constitution, the age of retirement for Supreme Court judges is 65. As per Article 217(1) of the Constitution, High Court judges retire at 62. Initially, the retirement age of High Court judges was 60, which was later in 1963 increased to 62 through the 114th constitutional amendment.
The idea of increasing the age of retirement for judges has been mooted for decades as a solution for dealing with mounting pendency of cases and judicial vacancies. It has also been discussed in the context of ensuring serving judges do not look for post-retirement jobs from the executive.
Subscriber Only Stories
Article 124(7) of the Constitution bars judges of the Supreme Court from practicing before any forum, while for High Court judges, an amendment was brought in 1956 to allow practice before the Supreme Court and High Courts other than the one they served in.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
In 1974, the 58th report of the Law Commission recommended bringing parity between age of retirement of judges of High Court and Supreme Court. In 2002, Justice Venkatachaliah Report – the report of National Commission to review the working of the Constitution – also recommended that the age of retirement should be increased for judges of High Courts and Supreme Court to 65 and 68, respectively.
Attorney General for India K K Venugopal has been one of the vocal advocates of increasing tenure of the judges, and has consistently spoken about it at every farewell of Supreme Court judges since 2017. In 2021, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a PIL seeking uniform retirement age for judges of High Courts and the top court.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Sarpanches play a key role in electing MLAs and MPs, says Paatil
Arvind Kejriwal retorts as CR Paatil takes a dig at him on social media
Mumbai: Man sends lewd messages to over 600 women, held
Cases dip, BMC likely to shut remaining Covid jumbo centres
Shiv Sanvaad Yatra: Have set out to build Sena afresh, says Aaditya Thackeray
BSF-BGB talks | Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
Cooperate with Ganesh mandals, Shinde tells admin, withdraws idol height curbs
5 Questions| Chawls redevelopment: ‘Will start an andolan if requires,’ says Arvind Ganpat Sawant
Govt: 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts blocked in 2021-22
Mamata Banerjee at Martyrs’ Day rally: BJP won’t get full majority in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
LS functions briefly, takes up some issues; Opposition protest continues
Delhi: Man attacks family over tea, daughter dies of injuries