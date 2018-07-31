Govt names three nodal officers for Taj Mahal’s preservation

The Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The Attorney General on Monday told the Supreme Court that the government had appointed three nodal officers — The Agra Divisional Commissioner, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change the Director General of Archeological Survey of India — for the preservation and maintenance of the Taj Mahal.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta which took note of the submission, said any future affidavit on the Taj issue will be filed only by the Agra Divisional Commissioner or the Joint Secretary.

On July 26, the court had requested A-G K K Venugopal to tell it “categorically and unequivocally who in the Government of India and who in the Government of Uttar Pradesh is responsible for the maintenance and protection of the TTZ with a view to protect the Taj Mahal and other monuments within the TTZ so that these authorities can be held responsible, if necessary.”

Responding to this, Venugopal told the Bench Monday that while the Agra Divisional Commissioner who is also the Chairman of the TTZ will be the officer responsible for maintenance and issues concerning the Zone, while the Joint Secretary will be the one responsible on behalf of the Centre.

