Govt names new civilian award for national unity after Sardar Patel

The government has instituted a new civilian award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that would recognise notable and inspiring contributions towards India’s unity and integrity.

The award, which would not be conferred posthumously except in very rare and highly deserving cases, would comprise a medal and a citation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

No monetary grant or cash reward would be attached to the award and not more than three awards would be given in a year, it said. The award would be announced on the occasion of National Unity Day — the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31, the statement said.

The MHA has also issued a notification instituting the ‘Sardar Patel National Unity Award’.

The award seeks to recognise notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India, the ministry said.

The president would confer the award in a presentation ceremony along with the Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

For selecting the candidate for the award, a committee would be constituted that would include the Cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the PM, secretary to the president, home secretary as members and three-four eminent persons selected by the prime minister.

Any Indian national or institution or organisation based in India would be able to nominate an individual for the award. Individuals may also nominate themselves. State governments, Union Territory administrations and ministries may also send nominations.

The MHA said nominations would be invited every year and applications have to be filed online on the website specifically designed by the ministry.