Govt must wake up and protect Indians in Afghanistan: Congress

The Congress on Monday said that the Modi government should “wake up from its slumber” and protect Indians in strife-torn Afghanistan.

Describing the situation in Afghanistan as “extremely alarming” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said India’s strategic interests were at stake. “But the government has not put in place any plan to evacuate its citizens there, which is a gross abdication of duty,” he said.

“The Congress party stands solidly behind protecting India’s interests and expects a mature political and diplomatic response from our Government over the complete collapse of government in Afghanistan and Taliban takeover,” he told reporters.

“The Modi government’s refusal to set in motion a well thought-out plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication of its duty and is totally unacceptable,” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader said the Taliban and Haqqani Network connections with Pakistan’s ISI and JeM, LeT, JuD are well known.

“The Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister need to clearly spell out our policy for safe return of our citizens, embassy personnel as also our future relationship. This silence gives rise to the apprehension that the government is hiding something from the country,” he said.