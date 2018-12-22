In J&K’s Budgam, elected panches say didn’t file nomination

In central Kashmir’s Budgam, Mohammad Qasim Nengroo (24) is one of many residents in the district who claim they have been declared as elected unopposed in the recently-held panchayat elections without even filing their nomination.

Advertising

Qasim, a resident of Nengroo Mohalla in Gogjipathri village, said that he was stunned when a relative called him to inform of his victory. “I have no idea who has filed nomination papers on my behalf,” he said. “I doubt the role of some fellow villagers but I am not certain. Two or three months ago, some of them came to our house and asked for my documents like voter identity card. They told us that the government has announced a toilet for every house under the Swachh Bharat Mission… I think they have misused these documents.”

Qasim works for an Ayurvedic company and stays away from home most of the time. “For two months, I was away from home. How could I file the nomination form?… I visited home only after I was informed about my election.”

He claimed he is not the only villager whose form was submitted without their consent. “The nomination papers of two of my cousins and two neighbours, including a woman, have also been filed without their knowledge… We suspect that a former sarpanch is involved.”

Advertising

Qasim who wrote to the Budgam Deputy Commissioner on December 4 seeking a probe, will also approach the High Court. “The government must probe who has forged my signatures… The situation is not good and if something happens to me, who would be responsible for it?…It has been nearly two weeks, but nobody called me back nor has any action been taken in this regard.”

Bashir Ahmad Khanday of Watrada village in Khansahib has a similar complaint. “I have been elected panch when I have not filed any nomination papers…”

Claiming that his relative submitted the form, he said: “When I confronted him, he said he did it for my benefit. But when I asked him how he could do it without my knowledge, he told me that he would help me resign. He took me to the SDM… She, however, told us to come after a week.”

Syed Arshad of Gopalpura village was also informed by a relative that he was elected unopposed. “I was also surprised to find my wife’s name mentioned as an elected sarpanch… We have not submitted any form. Somebody filled it in our name and forged our signatures.”

Ahmad successfully contested the panchayat polls in 2011 but said that he stayed away this time because of the changing situation in the Valley.

“I came to know about it on Saturday. I received my panch certificate so as to keep it as a proof… We will approach the High Court in this regard.”

Budgam Deputy Commissioner Syed Sehrish Asghar said that she has not received any complaint. “It is not possible. There are multiple checks in the process and the candidates have to file a judicial affidavit… Still if somebody has any complaint he or she can approach me.”