Govt must probe if AES-litchi link is a conspiracy against farmers: Rudy

The deaths of more than 150 children in Bihar from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome(AES) found mention in the Lok Sabha on Friday as multiple members, including from the BJP, raised concerns over it.

Advertising

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy asked to government to check that if the link between AES deaths and litchi consumption was part of a conspiracy. He said, “We are told that litchi being eaten by children in Muzaffarpur may be cause of AES and if it is a conspiracy to damage the brand name of litchi,” which he said he has been eating since childhood.

Read | The litchis of wrath

He said that the “government must probe if there is conspiracy to harm interest of Indian litchi farmers by linking death of children due to AES in Muzaffarpur to consumption of litchi”.

BJP lawmakers including Jagdambika Pal and Sanjay Jaiswal also spoke on the deaths.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked where Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme was when the deaths were happening in Bihar. After Chowdhury’s speech was cut short by Speaker Om Birla, Opposition members stormed to the well of the House and demanded that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan,, should give a statement.