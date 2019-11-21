Govt must disclose electoral bonds details in House: Congress

ALLEGING THAT electoral bonds have turned out to be a black money recycling and political bribery scheme, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that the government disclose the identity of all donors and reveal in Parliament information regarding donations received by all political parties.

The Congress claimed that RTI replies have shown that Prime Minister’s Office intervened to open special windows for political donations through electoral bonds before the Karnataka Assembly elections last year.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said RTI replies have shown that rules regarding the scheme were flouted at the PMO’s instance.

“It was not a scheme for transparency in political funding, it was a scheme which was deliberately created to extort money and to force corporates or accept donations without disclosing identity of obliging corporate for government patronage and consideration,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

“The government must disclose all information and place it in both Houses of Parliament, of electoral bearer bonds issued and which political party got how much… Only when the identity is revealed of those who have donated hundreds of crores… the nation will come to know which decisions of the government, which policies of the Modi government benefited those corporates…” Sharma said.