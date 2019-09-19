Govt move against e-cigarettes draws applause — and concern

The government’s decision to ban electronic cigarettes through an ordinance garnered support among a large section of medical experts. However, industry associations and users of e-cigarettes claimed that the move discriminates against a product that is less harmful than traditional tobacco products and helps people quit smoking.

The government already has a very detailed white paper from the country’s apex medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to support the decision.

Dr K S Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India and one of the prominent global voices against tobacco, said, “Vaping is not a safe escape route from cigarette smoking. It is a treacherous pathway to nicotine addiction which traps young persons, entices ex-smokers and holds back persons who wish to give up smoking in a dual-use habit. The adverse health effects and addiction dangers of vaping are becoming alarmingly evident in other countries. India’s preemptive action is a needed public health measure.”

His views were mirrored in the ICMR white paper which said, “The use of ENDS or e-cigarettes adversely affects almost all the human body systems with impact across the life course, from the womb to tomb. The cartridges used in ENDS or e-cigarettes are filled with liquid nicotine, flavouring agents and other chemicals. A typical cartridge contains about as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes and can act as a potential source for nicotine addiction.” It was published in the May 2019 edition of Indian Journal of Medical Research.

Agrees Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, head and neck cancer surgeon at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai. “Nicotine is a poisonous substance that, in very low dosage, for a limited period and under medical supervision can be used for tobacco cessation. However, e-cigarettes have very high amount of nicotine that is likely to damage human organs. It is also proven that nicotine in its pure form is carcinogenic,” he said in a statement.

There are arguments against the government’s move from several quarters.

Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to The Prime Minister, said in a Twitter post, “Why ban when you can tax (heavily)? Banning #ecigarettes while keeping tobacco products is bizarre. Neither health nor fiscal grounds for this decision, so what’s the logic?”

Dr Bharat Gopal, a pulmonologist and director of the National Chest Centre, told The Indian Express, “I am only concerned about my patients. Nobody ever said e-cigarettes are harmless, the question here is of harm reduction. What should be banned are cigarettes that are killers and nobody is doing anything about them. On the other hand, e-cigarettes are a part of the NHS’s quit smoking programme. We have patients who come and say they want to quit smoking but cannot. There should at least be the option of supervised if not prescription use of e-cigarettes.”

Dr Gopal’s statement is being used by the Association of Vapers India, an organisation that represents e-cigarette users, to oppose the ban.

NHS does endorse the use of e-cigarettes for smoking cessation, but they are not supplied by the stop smoking services offered by NHS. “There’s evidence that e-cigarettes can help people stop smoking. E-cigarettes aren’t currently available as medicines so they can’t be supplied by stop smoking services or prescribed on the NHS. But if you want to use an e-cigarette to help you quit, you can still get advice and support from a stop smoking adviser to give you the best chance of success,” reads a description of the stop smoking services on the NHS website.