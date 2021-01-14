Government misled top court on consultations: Congress

The Congress Wednesday accused the government of having “misled” the Supreme Court on pre-legislative consultations it claimed to have held with various stakeholders, especially farmers’ unions, on the three farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the Ministry of Agriculture had last month in reply to RTI queries seeking details of the consultations — including the dates, list of persons who attended the meetings and the names of farmer groups – held prior to the promulgation of the ordinance in June had said that it “does not hold any record in this matter”.

On the other hand, Singhvi said the government earlier this week told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that it wants to dispel “the erroneous notion that the protestors have peddled that the central government and Parliament never had any consultative process or examination of issues by any Committee before passing of the laws in question”.

He said the government in its affidavit has not given information or details regarding pre-legislative consultations but said “the legislation are not hurriedly made but are a result of two decades of deliberations”.