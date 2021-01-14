scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Government misled top court on consultations: Congress

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the government in its affidavit has not given information or details regarding pre-legislative consultations but said “the legislation are not hurriedly made but are a result of two decades of deliberations”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2021 5:35:22 am
Government misled top court on consultations: CongressThe Congress Wednesday accused the government of having “misled” the Supreme Court on pre-legislative consultations it claimed to have held with various stakeholders, especially farmers’ unions, on the three farm laws.

THE CONGRESS Wednesday accused the government of having “misled” the Supreme Court on pre-legislative consultations it claimed to have held with various stakeholders, especially farmers’ unions, on the three farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the Ministry of Agriculture had last month in reply to RTI queries seeking details of the consultations — including the dates, list of persons who attended the meetings and the names of farmer groups – held prior to the promulgation of the ordinance in June had said that it “does not hold any record in this matter”.

On the other hand, Singhvi said the government earlier this week told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that it wants to dispel “the erroneous notion that the protestors have peddled that the central government and Parliament never had any consultative process or examination of issues by any Committee before passing of the laws in question”.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He said the government in its affidavit has not given information or details regarding pre-legislative consultations but said “the legislation are not hurriedly made but are a result of two decades of deliberations”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement