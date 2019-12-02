Toggle Menu
Govt makes Hajj application process fully digital

A Haj mobile app will ensure that pilgrims get real-time information. Also, this year, an information helpline has been established at Haj House in Mumbai for providing information regarding the entire process. 

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday signed the bilateral annual Haj 2020 agreement between India and Saudi Arabia with Saudi Haj & Umrah Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten in Makkah.

India has made the process of applying for the Hajj pilgrimage in 2020 process entirely digital. This includes the application, the e-Visa, the ‘E-MASIHA’ health facility and ‘e-luggage pre-tagging”, among others.

For the first time, facilities will be provided for digital pre-tagging of the baggage of pilgrims.

