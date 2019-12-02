Govt makes Hajj application process fully digital

India has made the process of applying for the Hajj pilgrimage in 2020 process entirely digital. This includes the application, the e-Visa, the ‘E-MASIHA’ health facility and ‘e-luggage pre-tagging”, among others.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday signed the bilateral annual Haj 2020 agreement between India and Saudi Arabia with Saudi Haj & Umrah Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten in Makkah.

For the first time, facilities will be provided for digital pre-tagging of the baggage of pilgrims.

A Haj mobile app will ensure that pilgrims get real-time information. Also, this year, an information helpline has been established at Haj House in Mumbai for providing information regarding the entire process.