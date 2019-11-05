Govt looking at long-term solution to curb air pollution

After taking stock of short-term measures taken by states to curb air pollution in Delhi, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra on Monday said a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution.

Advertising

Reviewing steps taken by Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to tackle the air pollution, Mishra sought to know details of additional measures taken to check fresh cases of stubble burning in the last 24 hours.

“He appreciated the efforts being taken by all concerned and mentioned that after taking short-term measures, a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution,” said an official statement after the meeting.

According to the statement, the Punjab chief secretary informed that he is personally monitoring the situation with deputy commissioners of various districts where stubble burning hotspots have been identified. He said FIRs are also being registered for violation of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. State government is taking action by enforcing necessary fines for violations of the Act, he said.