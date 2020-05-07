Govt likely to pay for transportation of migrants within Maharashtra

Till Tuesday, 15 trains have departed taking migrants back to their states and 10 trains are scheduled to depart tonight, said an official. (Representational Photo) Till Tuesday, 15 trains have departed taking migrants back to their states and 10 trains are scheduled to depart tonight, said an official. (Representational Photo)

The state government is likely to allow free of cost transportation of migrants stuck in various cities to their districts within Maharashtra.

Transport Minister Anil Parab on Wednesday said a proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard for approval. “The state government will bear the cost,” Parab said, adding that the department is in process of developing a portal where people can register.

Sources said that the issue of transportation of the migrants came up for discussion in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Till Tuesday, 15 trains have departed taking migrants back to their states and 10 trains are scheduled to depart tonight, said an official.

“Except West Bengal and Karnataka, the transportation of migrants have started in all other states. Two trains have also brought back the Maharashtra’s migrants in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli,” said a senior official, adding that the government has so far issued 2.48 lakh passes to migrants who wanted to go home. Meanwhile, Uddhav has requested the Union government institutions such as Railways, Mumbai Port Trust and others in the state to make their facilities – like hospitals, institutions and buildings – available across the state. This is to make sure ICU beds and isolation facilities are available in case the number of cases see a further spike in the coming days, an official said.

