Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Govt lifts ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules that prevailed before the September ban.

The government lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice. (File Representational Photo)

The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice after the easing of domestic supplies moderated prices.

The government had, in early September, banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

This followed a 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice aimed at shoring up domestic supplies after prices surged in retail markets.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 07:24:20 pm
