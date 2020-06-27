Govt launches portal to monitor implementation of employment generation scheme GKRA

The web portal was launched by Narendra Singh Tomar in a digital event attended by all the nodal officers of this scheme from 116 districts. (File) The web portal was launched by Narendra Singh Tomar in a digital event attended by all the nodal officers of this scheme from 116 districts. (File)

Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday launched a web portal for monitoring implementation of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) and providing scheme-related information to the people.

With an objective of providing employment to migrant workers who had returned to their native villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA), an employment generation-cum-rural infrastructure creation programme, on June 20.

The programme with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore will be implemented in 116 districts in six states on mission mode for the next four months, the Rural Development Ministry said in a statement.

The web portal was launched by Tomar in a digital event attended by all the nodal officers of this scheme from 116 districts. Besides providing information to the public about various district-wise and scheme-wise components of the programme, this portal will also help to monitor the progress of completion of the works being undertaken under it, Tomar said.

He further said that the Centre in coordination with the states has been successful in dealing with the difficult situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the implementation of the government’s various welfare and development schemes continued even during the lockdown to alleviate livelihood problems of the poor, Tomar added.

