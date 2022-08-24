scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Govt launches mobile games based on India’s freedom struggle

Developed in collaboration with Zynga India, as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the first two games in the series highlight key milestones and heroes of the freedom struggle, interwoven with a fun game.

Anurag Thakur said that the effort is to tap into the huge market of online gamers and educate them through games. (Source: Twitter/@PIB_India)

To highlight the story of India’s freedom struggle, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur launched ‘Azadi Quest’, a series of online educational mobile games, in Delhi on Wednesday. Developed in collaboration with Zynga India, as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the first two games in the series highlight key milestones and heroes of the freedom struggle, interwoven with a fun game.

Thakur said the effort is to tap into the huge market of online gamers and educate them through games. “Various arms of the government have collected information about unsung freedom fighters from the corners of the country. Azadi Quest is an effort to make this learning of this knowledge engaging and interactive,” he added. The information in these apps has been curated by the Publications Division and Indian Council of Historical Research.

The Minister also said that India has risen to be among the top five countries in the gaming sector. The sector has grown by 28 per cent in 2021; the number of online gamers has risen by eight percent in 2021, and by 2023, it is expected to reach 45 crores.

Kishore Kichli, Country Head of Zynga India, said the initiative is designed to engage players of all ages while harnessing the power of interactive entertainment as a teaching experience about this important era.

The initiative is inspired by the Prime Minister’s call to the stakeholders to develop games and toys that showcase the stories and milestones of India’s freedom struggle, and the valor of the great freedom fighters in order to engage, entertain and educate the people, said a statement by the I&B Ministry. The games are available for android and iOS devices in English and Hindi for the people of India and will be available worldwide from September 2022.

