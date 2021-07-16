Govt launches campaign to increase jabs for tribal population

The Ministry will rope in faith healers such as Ojhas, Barwas and Guniyas to spread the message apart from holding gram sabhas and evening chaupals, said officials.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs Thursday rolled out a campaign to ramp up vaccination among tribal populations.

The campaign, launched by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, will seek to dispel myths surrounding inoculation that are said to be prevalent among tribals in different parts of the country.

The Ministry will rope in faith healers such as Ojhas, Barwas and Guniyas to spread the message apart from holding gram sabhas and evening chaupals, said officials.

The campaign was kicked off in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh and Bastar in Chhatisgarh on Thursday. The ministry, in association with Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation, will later extend it to all 300 tribal districts in the country.

“While we are still ascertaining the exact numbers of vaccine penetration in tribal communities in the country, we believe this to be around 10-15 per cent so far,’’said TRIFED Managing Director Pravir Krishna.