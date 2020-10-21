Govt jobs for one family member each of 50 cops by Nov 1: Haryana CM Khattar

CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said that one family member each of 50 police personnel would be provided government job under the ex-gratia scheme of the State government by November 1.

“Currently, only 50 cases of ex-gratia are pending in the police department. I have decided to give a government job to one family member each of these 50 police personnel under the new ex-gratia scheme by November 1. Under this scheme, if an employee dies before the age of 52, one of their family members will be provided a government job,” Khattar said.

He said, the family members of SPO Kaptan Singh would also be provided ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh at par with the amount being given to the family of Constable Ravinder Singh. Both Kaptan Singh and Ravinder Singh had lost their lives in an attack by the anti-social elements during night patrolling.

Khattar was speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at Police Lines, Moginand in Panchkula. He also paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial. Haryana Vidhan Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta was also present on this occasion.

While paying tributes to 264 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, including two from Haryana Police, who sacrificed their lives during the last one year, Khattar said that this day is dedicated to the brave ones who sacrificed their lives in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country and the security of life and property of the citizens.

“After the untimely demise of our bravehearts, it is the responsibility of the government to take care of their families and ensure that they do not feel a void in their life. Haryana government has started various schemes for the welfare of dependents of police personnel who have sacrificed their lives while discharging their duty. A compensation amount of Rs 30 lakh is provided to the next of kin of deceased police personnel. Further, in yet another welfare step, the Haryana Police has increased the accidental insurance death cover for its pensioners from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh,” he added.

Ten soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force had lost their lives on October 21, 1959 in an ambush by Chinese soldiers while they were patrolling in the Ladakh on Indo-Tibetan Border. Since then, October 21 is being observed as Police Commemoration Day.

“About 35,000 police personnel have so far sacrificed their lives fighting the terrorists and anti-social elements while serving the motherland. Since the formation of Haryana as a separate state in 1966, 80 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in line of duty,” Khattar said.

The CM also appreciated the role of Haryana Police in working as frontline Corona Warriors. He said more than 2,500 police personnel have been infected by the virus while performing their duties. Out of these, six have lost their lives.

Earlier, DGP Manoj Yadava said that supreme sacrifice made by the brave hearts for maintaining unity and integrity of the country can never be forgotten. He said that this year, 264 police personnel, including two from Haryana, laid their lives in line of duty. The nation would always be grateful to them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.