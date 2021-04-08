Govt issues tribunal reforms ordinance

The ordinance noted that the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha on February 13 but it could not be passed.

The Centre has amended 10 laws to remove several appellate bodies through an ordinance – the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021 – which was notified on April 4.

The laws amended include the Cinematograph Act, 1952; Copyright Act, 1957; Customs Act, 1962; Patents Act, 1970; Airport Authority of India Act, 1994; Trade Marks Act, 1999; Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999; Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001; Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002; and the Finance Act, 2017.

The ordinance noted that the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha on February 13 but it could not be passed. Since Parliament is not in session “and the President is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action” the ordinance mentioned.

The statement of purpose for the Bill had mentioned that it was being brought to “streamline” tribunals and proposes “to abolish certain tribunals and authorities and to provide a mechanism for filing appeal directly” to commercial court or HC.