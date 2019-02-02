Govt issues transfer orders of 19 IAS officers

Two months after appointing IAS officer IK Patel as the Chief Administrator of Statue of Unity (SoU), the state government on Thursday transferred him and appointed him as the Collector of Narmada district.

In an order later the same day, Patel, who took charge of this newly created post in mid-November and was also the CEO & Rehabilitation Commissioner of Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency, Vadodara, has been asked to hold the additional charge of the two posts — Chief Administrator of Statue of Unity, CEO and Rehabilitation Commissioner of Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency, Vadodara — till further orders. Patel was transferred along with 18 other IAS officers.

RS Ninama, who held the Narmada Collector’s post, has been transferred to the neighbouring Tapi district as Collector. The collector of Tapi, NK Damor has been appointed as Collector of Dangs, while BK Kumar who held this post has been appointed as additional secretary, Agriculture department, Gandhinagar.