Govt issues guidelines for amusement, entertainment parks

The SOP added that only those wearing a face mask or cover would be allowed to enter premises and customers would have to wear the mask at all times on the premises. (Representational)

Days after the state government allowed reopening of amusement and entertainment parks, the Tourism department on Thursday issued guidelines for safe and secure operations amid Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), all customers would be screened at entry points of amusement and entertainment parks and similar establishments for symptoms of Covid-19. Only those found asymptomatic would be allowed, the guidelines stated.

The SOP added that only those wearing a face mask or cover would be allowed to enter premises and customers would have to wear the mask at all times on the premises.

The guidelines also stated that training programmes would be conducted to reinforce appropriate social distancing, cleaning, disinfection, and hygiene procedures and adopted measures that could protect the tourists and staffers on duty. “Any other guidelines or protocols issued by local authorities such as district collectors or civic bodies shall be applicable and must be duly followed,” the guidelines stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd