Govt introduces changes to Aadhaar law, Opposition says violation of Supreme Court order

The government on Wednesday introduced an amendment Bill to provide legal backing for voluntary seeding of biometric Aadhaar ID with mobile numbers and bank accounts while the Opposition alleged that it violated the Supreme Court order and the fundamental right to privacy.

However, the government said the changes were in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stating that the amendments would ensure that privacy is safeguarded. “The proposed amendments in the shape of the Bill are being done in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court. It (Aadhaar) is not mandatory but voluntary whereby alternative modes of authentication are being provided,” Prasad said.

The Supreme Court had barred mandatory use of the 12-digit unique identifier by private firms.

Introducing the Aadhaar And Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, Prasad said the Aadhaar Act does not currently empower the authority (UIDAI) to take enforcement action against errant entities in the Aadhaar ecosystem. “This needs to be addressed with a view to protect privacy and also to ensure the autonomy of the Authority,” it said.

The Bill extends potential imprisonment from one year to three, and allows for civil penalties up to Rs 1 crore, with an additional fine of Rs 10 lakh per day day in case of continuous non-compliance. These fines will be adjudicated by an appointed officer and can be appealed through a tribunal set up under the TRAI. The Bill increases the penalty for unlawful Aadhaar data theft and tampering from three years to 10 years.

However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, RSP’s N K Premachandran and Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy opposed the introduction of the Bill, saying the provisions in the amended Bill have ignored privacy and security concerns. “Privacy and security concerns were ignored…The Bill was brought without consulting the stakeholders. We worry that the government’s primary interest is to maintain a status quo despite the Supreme Court verdict,” Roy said.

Tharoor argued that the government’s move to amend the Aadhaar Act was “ premature” as it has not brought in a data protection law yet. “The Bill violates the Supreme Court order and fundamental right of privacy,” the Congress MP said, pointing out that the SC judgment had restricted the government from linking everything to Aadhaar.

Premachandran raised questions over the new definition of Aadhaar given in the Bill.

Talking to The Indian Express outside Lok Sabha, Premachandran said, “We will oppose the Bill tooth and nail. Since the government will opt for the Money Bill route, it cannot be defeated in the Rajya Sabha also. So, we have to tell people about its dangers.”

“… the heart and soul of the Aadhaar Bill is the definition of what is Aadhaar. Now with the changes to the Bill… the government wants to incorporate an alternate virtual identity as an alternate to Aadhaar number,” he said.

Prasad rejected the arguments, saying the objections were “misplaced”. He assured that privacy is “not being invaded at all” through these amendments.