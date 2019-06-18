Toggle Menu
Govt, intel agencies must take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in future: Congresshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/govt-intel-agencies-must-take-suitable-action-to-prevent-terror-attacks-in-future-cong-5785984/

Govt, intel agencies must take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in future: Congress

On Monday, an Army major and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Terror attacks, Prevention of terror attacks, Pulwama attack, Army attack, India-Kashmir, Congress, Randeep Surjewala, Indian Express news
Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in future, a day after an Army major was killed in a gun battle and nine personnel, as well as two civilians, were injured in an IED blast in south Kashmir.

“Salutations to Major Ketan Sharma who valiantly laid down his life-fighting terrorists in Anantnag,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“Another cowardly terror attack on an Army truck in Pulwama, left jawans and civilians injured,” he said.”Expect government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to curtail future attacks,” Surjewala added.

On Monday, an Army major and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. In a separate incident, nine Army personnel and two civilians were injured when militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a vehicle near an Army patrol in Pulwama district on Monday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajya Sabha bypolls for two seats in Gujarat: SC to hear Congress plea tomorrow
2 Will raise issues related to Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure in Parliament: Tejasvi Surya
3 Son of CPM Kerala chief booked for rape; he calls it blackmail