Govt in process of integrating e-Shram portal with One Nation One Ration Card scheme: Bhupender Yadav

The e-Shram portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, which is meant to register workers in the unorganised sector and help them access social security benefits, is being integrated with the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, according to Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Labour and Employment.

“We are in the process of integration of e-Shram with One Nation One Ration Card based on the location data of monthly food grain collection from PDS shops. It is envisaged that a comparison of the location data with permanent address data on e-Shram shall help identify migrant workers within e-Shram,” Yadav said.

He was speaking at an IE THINC Migration webinar on migrant workers and the promise of e-Shram. The webinar was part of a series on migration and there have been seven editions in the past.

“The main issue is to ensure that the location of the worker is not a hindrance to accessing social security benefits… E-Shram shall share all relevant data with the state governments in a dynamic way,” he said.

At a panel discussion following Yadav’s address, Divya Varma, Programme Manager, Centre for Migration and Labour Solutions, Aajeevika Bureau, said that it is not really clear how the e-Shram exercise would be different from its predecessors.

Read in Explained | e-Shram portal: A database for unorganised sector workers

“The Unorganised Workers Social Security Board was initiated in 2008. The Unorganised Worker Identification Number was initiated in 2015. And, all these schemes and cards and platforms sought the same thing…enumerate informal and migrant workers. But nothing really came in the name of social protection for workers through such drives,” she said.

She also pointed, “It’s not backed by statutory legislation…”

On access to e-Shram, she spoke of the digital divide and inadequate information on its benefits.

Panelists also spoke of the need to ensure participation of employers in the system.

“Private sector is the largest employer of migrant workers, and their involvement would go a long way,” said Sanjay Awasthi, India Head of Office, International Organisation for Migration.

Ashif Shaikh, founder and CEO, Jan Sahas, said, “E-shram system tries to create a social registry of unorganized sector workers. Registration is the first step, after that how to reduce vulnerability through security is very important. The role of industry is important and their participation needs to be increased.”

Govindraj Ethiraj, journalist, and founder of IndiaSpend, also spoke of the possibility of linking the electoral database with e-Shram to ensure electoral representation. “Why not introduce voting as well? From a technology standpoint, there’s nothing that stops us,” he said.