Govt sets up India’s G20 task force on digital public infrastructure

The Union government has set up India’s G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development. The task force will be co-chaired by India’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant and Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani.

The task force will “oversee and facilitate achieving India’s G20 Presidency agenda and priorities on digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, promoting digital identity, improved and innovative technology-based services including digital payments system like UPI along with the governance frameworks.”

An order was issued by the Ministry of Finance for the constitution of the task force on January 21, 2023.

As per the order, the task force is expected to “create a detailed map of India’s digital infrastructure across sectors (finance, health, education, skilling, data, taxation, digital commerce, mobility, and beyond) & shortlisting key digital infrastructure to be presented by India within the individual G20 tracks.”

It is also expected to “identify the need for global cooperation towards key shared outcomes (accelerating inclusion in emerging economies, improved targeting of fiscal measures, enhancing competition in the marketplace, protecting individual privacy, and others)”