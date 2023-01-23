scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Govt sets up India’s G20 task force on digital public infrastructure

An order was issued by the Ministry of Finance for the constitution of the task force on January 21, 2023.

amitabh kant g20The task force will be co-chaired by India’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant and Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani. (Photo: Twitter/@amitabhk87)
Listen to this article
Govt sets up India’s G20 task force on digital public infrastructure
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Union government has set up India’s G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development. The task force will be co-chaired by India’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant and Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani.

The task force will “oversee and facilitate achieving India’s G20 Presidency agenda and priorities on digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, promoting digital identity, improved and innovative technology-based services including digital payments system like UPI along with the governance frameworks.”

An order was issued by the Ministry of Finance for the constitution of the task force on January 21, 2023.

As per the order, the task force is expected to “create a detailed map of India’s digital infrastructure across sectors (finance, health, education, skilling, data, taxation, digital commerce, mobility, and beyond) & shortlisting key digital infrastructure to be presented by India within the individual G20 tracks.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

It is also expected to “identify the need for global cooperation towards key shared outcomes (accelerating inclusion in emerging economies, improved targeting of fiscal measures, enhancing competition in the marketplace, protecting individual privacy, and others)”

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 15:52 IST
Next Story

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close