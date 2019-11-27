Govt in Rajya Sabha: 1,000 foreigners in six detention centres in Assam

Nearly 1,000 foreigners are lodged in six detention centres in Assam, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Advertising

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said from 2016 to October 13, 2019, as many as 28 detenues have died either in the detention centres or in hospitals where they were referred.

“As informed by the government of Assam, as on November 22, 2019, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam,” he said, replying to a written question.

Rai said as per the information made available by the state government, the detention centres are equipped with all basic facilities, including medical care.

Advertising

“Basic facilities like food, clothing, daily newspapers, television facilities in every ward, sports facilities, performance of cultural programs, library, yoga, meditation facilities etc., are provided to the detenues in the detention centres,” he said.

The minister said indoor hospital facilities with medical staff are available in every detention centre and health checkups of detenues are regularly done.

In case of complications, doctors refer detenues to the nearest civil hospitals of the districts concerned and on advice of civil hospital authorities, they are admitted to medical colleges and other health institutes, he said.