Govt in LS: 7.9 lakh claims settled, ex gratia released to kin of Covid victims

July 30, 2022 1:26:22 am
States have settled at least 7.9 lakh claims for ex gratia relief of Rs 50,000 for kin of those who died of Covid-19, according to a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
“As per information received from various State Governments/UT Administration, as on May 27, 2022, 7,91,353 claims have been settled/payment released as ex-gratia relief from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to next of kin of the persons who died due to Covid-19,” the reply by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar said.
This is at least 2.5 lakh more than the official toll of the pandemic infection, which stood at 5.26 lakh as on Friday. Albiet, the Supreme Court in the case on ex gratia had noted that those who died due to other complications while being Covid-19 positive would also be eligible to be considered as “died due to Covid-19”.
Even with the figures being higher than the official toll, the number was used by her to argue that the toll during the pandemic was not as inflated as 47 lakh claimed by the World Health Organisation report. Albeit, the WHO report considers all excess deaths whether due to the infection or due to impacts of control measures. “India had registered a strong objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this unscientific modelling approach, especially when India had provided authentic data published through Civil Registration System by Registrar General of India to WHO,” she said in her reply mentioning the problems with the WHO modelling.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 7.9 lakh ex gratia claims were also mentioned in another reply to a question about Andhra Pradesh. The reply states that 50,399 claims were filed in Andhra, of which 47,228 were approved and paid. The reply said the delay in disbursal was due to mismatch of Aadhaar and bank details. There were 3,171 claims rejected, with the most common reason being duplicate applications and non-submission of all relevant documents like death summary. Andhra Pradesh was one of the four states – the others being Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat – where the Centre had rushed a team to scrutinise 5% of the claims filed, when some states received many more claims for compensation than officially reported toll.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Six Vadodara personnel get ‘Cop of the Month’ award
Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests two co-op bank officers for embezzlement of Rs 1.24 crore
Spike in fever, dysentery symptoms; look out for grade of fever, warn experts
BMC to use geopolymer, rapid hardening concrete tech to fill potholes
Man held with diamonds worth Rs 6.45 crore at Surat airport
BMC completes 1,000 m tunneling work on north-bound arm of coastal road
Civic body polls: SC nod to OBC quota in, PMC conducts reservation lottery for 173 seats
Ahead of BMC Polls: Lottery in 219 wards to reserve OBC, general women seats
Need to charge people for water consumption: Former NITI Aayog CEO
PM Modi speaks with UN secy-gen; calls for speedy probe into attack on peacekeepers in Congo
Aboriginal star Gardner, funky-socks lover Grace Harris help Australia win a thriller despite Harmanpreet and Renuka’s heroics
This fridge used 66 years ago has made netizens rethink about their latest ones