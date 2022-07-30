scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Govt in LS: 7.9 lakh claims settled, ex gratia released to kin of Covid victims

This is at least 2.5 lakh more than the official toll of the pandemic infection, which stood at 5.26 lakh as on Friday. Albiet, the Supreme Court in the case on ex gratia had noted that those who died due to other complications while being Covid-19 positive would also be eligible to be considered as “died due to Covid-19”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 1:26:22 am
The 7.9 lakh ex gratia claims were also mentioned in another reply to a question about Andhra Pradesh. (PTI/File)

States have settled at least 7.9 lakh claims for ex gratia relief of Rs 50,000 for kin of those who died of Covid-19, according to a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“As per information received from various State Governments/UT Administration, as on May 27, 2022, 7,91,353 claims have been settled/payment released as ex-gratia relief from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to next of kin of the persons who died due to Covid-19,” the reply by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar said.

This is at least 2.5 lakh more than the official toll of the pandemic infection, which stood at 5.26 lakh as on Friday. Albiet, the Supreme Court in the case on ex gratia had noted that those who died due to other complications while being Covid-19 positive would also be eligible to be considered as “died due to Covid-19”.

Even with the figures being higher than the official toll, the number was used by her to argue that the toll during the pandemic was not as inflated as 47 lakh claimed by the World Health Organisation report. Albeit, the WHO report considers all excess deaths whether due to the infection or due to impacts of control measures. “India had registered a strong objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this unscientific modelling approach, especially when India had provided authentic data published through Civil Registration System by Registrar General of India to WHO,” she said in her reply mentioning the problems with the WHO modelling.

The 7.9 lakh ex gratia claims were also mentioned in another reply to a question about Andhra Pradesh. The reply states that 50,399 claims were filed in Andhra, of which 47,228 were approved and paid. The reply said the delay in disbursal was due to mismatch of Aadhaar and bank details. There were 3,171 claims rejected, with the most common reason being duplicate applications and non-submission of all relevant documents like death summary. Andhra Pradesh was one of the four states – the others being Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat – where the Centre had rushed a team to scrutinise 5% of the claims filed, when some states received many more claims for compensation than officially reported toll.

