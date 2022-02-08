Govt in Lok Sabha: Decline in number of poor air quality days in Delhi, Kolkata

UNION MINISTER of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey on Monday said that the funds allocated to tackle air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) were increased in the past three years, and the number of poor air quality days saw a decline in the national capital and Kolkata, West Bengal, during the same period.

Responding to a question on funds for air pollution in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the funds allocated to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR were increased from Rs 30 crores in 2019-2020 to Rs 53.49 crores in 2021-22.

To the question by Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, Hibi Eden, Dulal Chand Goswami and Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt as to whether the number of bad air days have increased in Delhi over the past three years, the minister replied, “Air Quality Index (AQI) data of Delhi indicates an improvement in air quality from year 2019 to 2021, as number days in Good, Satisfactory, Moderate category have increased in the year 2021 as compared to 2019.’’