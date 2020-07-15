Govt hikes ex-gratia for kin of deceased MGNREGA workers

The government has increased compensation for families of deceased workers under the scheme from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The government has increased compensation for families of deceased workers under the scheme from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

With a surge in demand for unskilled work under MGNREGA in wake of Covid-19, the government has increased compensation for families of deceased workers under the scheme from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Rural Development stated that in case of any accident, an MGNREGA worker’s family will get ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death/full disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

“If a person employed under the Scheme meets with death or becomes permanently disabled by accident arising out of and in the course of employment, he or his legal heirs, as the case may be, shall be paid by the implementing agency an ex-gratia as per entitlement under PMSBY or as may be notified by the Central Government,” says the new provision.

