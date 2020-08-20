Govt hikes cane FRP by Rs 10 per quintal

The FRP for 2020-21 sugar season (October-September), which will be payable by sugar mills to sugarcane farmers, is Rs 10 higher than the current rate of Rs 275 per quintal. (File)

The government on Wednesday hiked the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 285 per quintal for the sugar season 2020-21.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FRP for 2020-21 sugar season (October-September), which will be payable by sugar mills to sugarcane farmers, is Rs 10 higher than the current rate of Rs 275 per quintal.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said, “The decision will benefit 1 crore farmers.”

The FRP has been fixed on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), said a statement.

