Govt has time till November 26, else farmers will reach Delhi borders to protest: Rakesh Tikait warns Centre

Giving an ultimatum to the Centre, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday asked for a resolution against the three controversial farm laws by November 26, failing which farmers from across the nation will gather at Delhi protest sites in tractors.

“The Central Government has time till November 26, after that from November 27 farmers from villages will reach Delhi borders from all around with tractors & strengthen the agitation at protest sites,” Tikait said.

केंद्र सरकार को 26 नवंबर तक का समय है, उसके बाद 27 नवंबर से किसान गांवों से ट्रैक्टरों से दिल्ली के चारों तरफ आंदोलन स्थलों पर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेगा और पक्की किलेबंदी के साथ आंदोलन और आन्दोलन स्थल पर तंबूओं को मजबूत करेगा।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) November 1, 2021

Tikait’s comments come days after the Delhi Police started removing barricades from the Ghazipur and Tikri border protest sites in the national capital. Currently, the farmers are sitting on the highways at Singhu border, Tikri border, and Ghazipur border.

The removal of barricades has triggered a wave of apprehension among protesting farmers of Haryana.

Explained | How farmers have tweaked protest strategy to stay put at Delhi borders for many more months

Yesterday, senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni announced that farmers will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence if any attempt is made to remove them from the protest sites forcibly.

In a video message to the farmers later, Chaduni said, “The government has been trying to open the borders for the past many days. There is afratafri (chaos) among the people. There are talks that the government will get the roads cleared before Diwali. We would like to warn the government that it should not be mistaken.”

The farmer agitation has been going on for over 10 months now. There are no signs that farmers may go back on their demands despite all efforts by the BJP to allay their fears over the three contentious farm laws.