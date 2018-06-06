Govt has strived to free housing sector from middlemen, corruption, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Taking a swipe at the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government has strived to free the housing sector from the clutches of middlemen and corruption.

In his televised address-cum-interaction over video bridge with select beneficiaries, Modi spoke about how the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Housing for All) is not just about brick and mortar but holds the promise for a better quality of life. “Even a poor man dreams of owning a house. But even so many years after Independence, his dreams have remained dreams. Our government had decided that by 2022, by when it will be 75 years to our Independence, every family in India, the poorest in villages and cities will have a pucca house,” he said. He added, “We have been working to free the housing sector from middlemen, corruption and ensuring that the beneficiaries get their own home without hassles.”

Drawing comparisons with the housing schemes of the UPA governments, Modi said on Tuesday that the government has given sanctions to build 47 lakh houses in urban areas, four times more than the sanctions given by the previous governments in a decade and sanctioned over one crore houses in rural areas as against 25 lakh approvals by the previous government in its last four years. He said that the government has also reduced the time needed to build a house from 18 months to 12 months with the help of latest construction technology. “You all know how the previous government started off such housing schemes and how much those succeeded. Today, there has been a huge change,” said Modi.

Modi added that while during UPA government, beneficiaries were selected based on the BPL list, his government has started using the socio-economic-caste-census for beneficiary selection which has led to the inclusion of even those who were left out earlier. He said the focus of the mission is to give priority to women and weaker sections such as SC, ST, OBC, minority, and persons with disabilities.

