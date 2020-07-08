Govt has not sent Centre any proposal to build rural roads, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged that at a time when other states are availing central funds for strengthening rural road infrastructure, the Uddhav Thackeray government has not even sent a proposal in this regard to the Centre.

Terming this as unfortunate, Fadnavis wrote to Uddhav: “The Centre has sanctioned 17,000-km rural road projects after receiving proposals from states. It is willing to sanction funds. Unfortunately, Maharashtra appears to be lagging behind.” He added that the CM should immediately convene a review meeting and put up a concrete proposal for the Centre’s consideration.

Fadnavis said that under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gramsadak Yojna, 6,550-km of rural roads is set to come up in Maharashtra. “In January, the Centre had sought proposals from all states under the project. But Maharashtra government did not respond… Today, when the state is facing a pandemic, this project could have helped general more employment opportunities in rural areas,” he added.

“The three-parties coalition government has shown no urgency and is depriving the people their right to livelihood,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd