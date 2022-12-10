Govt has agreed to refer co-operatives Bill to standing committee: Congress

THE CONGRESS Friday said the government has agreed to refer the contentious Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill to a standing committee for scrutiny. The main Opposition party had decided to oppose the Bill if the government tried to take it up for consideration and passage during this session.

“It is an important Bill. Many states have different views on it. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the Bill be referred to a standing committee for wider consultations. The government has agreed to Kharge’s demand and the Bill will be sent to a standing committee,” Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said.

The Bill to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Many Opposition MPs argued that the Bill impinges on the rights of the States and is against India’s federal structure.