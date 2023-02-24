Govt hardsells Janaushadhi scheme to foreign representatives

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said Janaushadhi Kendras have made healthcare affordable by ensuring availability of quality medicines at 50-80% less than market prices.

He was speaking at a conference on Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna, in which representatives of 91 partner countries were present.

He highlighted the benefits of the Janaushadhi scheme to representatives of various countries and proposed that the initiative can be replicated in their own regions.

“The sales volume and number of stores have increased by over 100 times in the last eight years, with 1.2 million people visiting Janaushadhi outlets each day on an average. The outlets sell over 1,759 medicines for 40 major therapeutic groups and 280 surgical equipment and consumables. Janaushadhi Kendras have saved around Rs 20,000 crore out-of-pocket expenditure of beneficiaries in the past eight years,” Mandaviya, who also heads Chemicals and Fertilisers ministry, said.

Mandaviya said that the scheme also provided livelihood to many. “Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a source for entrepreneurs to start retail businesses and it provides widespread benefit to citizens, and required budgetary support is low for governments,” he said.

Mandaviya said, “The Indian pharmaceuticals industry is playing a lead role in the global market… India is rightfully called the pharmacy of the world. With 50 % exports and one of every five generic pills worldwide being produced in India, we contribute in a big way to make medicines affordable to people across the globe.”

He urged the countries to look at the best practices in India and replicate it as per their local needs. He said, as a pilot, procurement of 50 fast-moving medicines may be done by establishing linkages with Indian pharma exporters. Similar IT and supply chain systems and publicity strategies can be shared with other countries, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that affordability is an issue even in developed countries. “Health cost is central to the core of governance and prosperity. Even among developed countries, given the income disparity, the whole global debate on how to make health accessible has brought us together,” he said.

He added that a triple linkage of affordability, accessibility and availability needs to be focused upon. With this, he offered all the necessary support to partner countries to help them establish and implement public centric schemes akin to Janaushadhi Pariyojana in their countries.