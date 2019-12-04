Govt halves stock holding limit for onions

Taking further steps to augment the availability of onions and check its hoarding, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Tuesday halved the stock holding limit for retailers to 5 tons and for wholesalers to 25 tons.

Advertising

The move comes at time when the onion prices are skyrocketing, with the retail price crossing Rs 100 per kg in many cities.

“Stock limit has been revised with immediate effect. The revised limit for retailers is now 5 tons of onions, while for wholesalers it is 25 tons,” an official said. “However, importers will be exempted.”

Earlier, retailers were allowed to hold onion stock up to 10 tons and wholesalers up to 50 tons.

Last week, the ministry had asked state-run MMTC to place an order for import of 11,000 metric tons of onion from Turkey. These onions will begin arriving from late December or early January. This will be in addition to the 6,090 MT of onions which will start arriving from Egypt in mid-December.