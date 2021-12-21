Govt has hacked into my children’s Instagram accounts: Priyanka Gandhi

Days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government was tapping his phones along with those of his party leaders, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the government had hacked the Instagram accounts of her children.

Questioned by reporters on the phone-tapping allegations levelled by Akhilesh, Priyanka said on Tuesday, “Leave aside phone tapping, they are hacking my children’s Instagram accounts. Does the government have no work?”

The SP chief had hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, accusing him of snooping on the phone conversations of his party leaders. His allegations came a day after the Income Tax Department carried out searches at the residences of SP national secretary Rajiv Rai and three others considered close to Akhilesh.

Later on Sunday, when asked about Akhilesh’s allegations, Priyanka had said, “What is the duty of the government? To work for the people. They are tapping phones instead. Instead of doing your job, you are listening to phones of the Opposition.”