Aero India 2021: Govt formally seals Rs 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: February 3, 2021 12:02:35 pm
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the inauguration of HAL's Second LCA production line in Bengaluru, (PIB Photo)

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country’s premier defence and aerospace show, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF’s combat prowess.

