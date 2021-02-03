Aero India 2021: Govt formally seals Rs 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the inauguration of HAL's Second LCA production line in Bengaluru, (PIB Photo)

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country’s premier defence and aerospace show, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Inaugurated the HAL’s new LCA-Tejas Production Line in Bengaluru today. Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ India is looking forward to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities. India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence. @HALHQBLR pic.twitter.com/7HCmYnjp1P — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 2, 2021

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF’s combat prowess.