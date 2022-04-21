Govt focusing on decriminalising bona fide action, omissions: Gauba

THE GOVERNMENT is focusing on decriminalising bona fide action or omissions which are not fraudulent, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of civil servants to mark the 15th Civil Services Day, Gauba said this move was as per the concept of “trust-based governance”. “The risk of imprisonment for actions or omissions that aren’t fraudulent or the outcome of malafide intent is a huge problem for citizens, for private sector, creating opportunities for harassment and rent seeking,” he said.

On the Prime Minister’s directions, we are now focusing on decriminalisation of such minor offences and violations, he said.

“This work needs to be taken up as a mission by each one of us,” Gauba said after inaugurating the celebrations in Delhi. “We need to constantly learn, innovate and adapt to be able to do justice to these expectations.”

Besides job-specific competencies, we need to be conscious of the larger context of our actions, of the overarching goals, priorities and our role in accomplishing them, Gauba said.

Gauba said civil servants “need to introspect”.

“We do need reforms like every other institution. If we want to remain relevant, we must focus on delivery. On improving our capabilities and our skills. And above all, on maintaining the highest traditions of civil service in our work and in our conduct.”

The Civil Services Day celebration was presided over by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh besides senior civil servants.