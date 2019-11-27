Govt firms up new Bill to register news outlets

The government intends to bring in a new Bill to replace the nearly 150 years old Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867, which governs registration of newspapers, periodicals and books.

Advertising

The new Bill, titled Registration of Press and Periodicals (RPP) Bill, 2019, proposes to remove books under its provisions and includes online news platforms, which are not registered with any authority in the country at the moment.

A significant change that the new Bill to regulate the print and online news platform seeks to bring is that unlike PRB Act, the proposed legislation does not give powers to local authorities, such as the magistrate, to arrest a person, or seize equipment for being in contravention of provisions of the law. It, however, does provide the Press Registrar to cancel a publication’s registration if found to be going against the law.

An appellate board, named the Press and Registration Appellate Board, for “any person aggrieved” by an order of the Press Registrar will consist of the chairman of Press Council of India and another member who will be nominated by the Press Council.

Advertising

The RPP Bill, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has mentioned, proposes to “do away with the earlier provision under PRB Act, 1867, of prosecution of publishers”. It seeks to “remove the existing provisions relating to registration of books and matters connected thereto”, and to “do away with the existing procedure of furnishing of declaration by publishers/printers before the District Magistrate and its subsequent authentication”.

It states that the “process of title and registration of periodicals, including newspapers, is proposed to be effected centrally by the Press Registrar General as a simultaneous process” and have “a simple system of registration of e-papers”.

The RPP Bill proposes to enable the Central and state governments “to frame appropriate rules/ regulations to regulate the criteria/conditions for issuing government advertisements in newspapers, accreditation of newspapers and such other facilities for newspapers”.

The Bill retains the provision that editor of a publication must be a citizen of India.

This is the first time that the government intends to bring online news platforms under its ambit and at par with print publications. The Bill defines news on digital media as “news in digitised format that can be transmitted over the internet, computer or mobile networks and includes text, audio, video and graphics”.

The Bill says all publications, whether online or print, will have to register with the Press Registrar General of India, which will have the powers to not only maintain a register of publications and their titles and issue certificates, but also ask for annual statements from the publications and printers, verify circulation figures and “revise, revoke or suspend registration of a periodical”.

The I&B Ministry released a draft of the Bill on Monday and sought comments from stakeholders over the next 30 days.