Govt firm, won’t let China trespass even an inch: Sripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik. (Source: Archives/File) Union Minister Shripad Naik. (Source: Archives/File)

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday said the government is firm on its position and will not allow China to trespass even an inch over the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Offering condolences to the families of the 20 Armymen killed in the Galwan Valley clash, Naik told the media, “The hand-to-hand fight, the stone-pelting… in which we lost one of our colonel rank officer and soldiers, and in which Chinese soldiers were killed as well, was a big incident. We are firm in our position and we will not allow China to cross even one inch over the LAC and our border.”

“We are confident India will give a befitting reply… China’s aggression is without reason.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd