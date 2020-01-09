Govt finalising scheme for farmers with over Rs 2 lakh short-term crop loan, says Maharashtra Governor

Koshyari further said that the government will work on the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, B R Amebdkar and other icons.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Koshyari further said that the government will work on the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, B R Amebdkar and other icons.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

GOVERNOR BHAGAT Singh Koshyari on Wednesday said the state government is finalising a relief scheme for farmers whose short-term crop loan outstanding exceed Rs 2 lakh and will also announce new measures to encourage farmers who are repaying their loans regularly.

Koshyari was addressing a special one-day joint session of both Houses of the state legislature convened to ratify the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Parliament last month.

Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh. “Short term and restructured crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, taken between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019, and which have not been paid till September 30, 2019, will be waived. The government will implement the scheme in time-bound manner,” said Koshyari.

He added that the government is committed to various measures to ensure women safety. “Immediate and stern action will be taken in cases of crime against women. The government will make appropriate amendments in law for this purpose.”

On the government’s ‘Shiv Bhojan’ scheme — a meal at Rs 10 for the poor — the Governor said: “The thali will cost Rs 50 in urban areas and Rs 35 in rural areas. While the people will have to pay Rs 10 for the meal, the government will pay the remaining amount. The scheme will be launched in a phased manner from each district headquarter and municipal corporation area.”

He further said that the government will work on the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, B R Amebdkar and other icons.

Koshyari said that 2020 marks the 60th year of the formation of Maharashtra and paid homage to the martyrs of Sanyukta Maharashtra movement. “In the last 60 years, Maharashtra has made remarkable progress in various sectors, such as agriculture, industry, information technology, arts, sports, music and education. The government will undertake various programmes to celebrate the achievements,” he added.

He said that with the Marathi theatre movement completing 175 years last year, the government will build a museum in Mumbai on the history of the movement.

On the contentious Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Koshyari said the government will continue to take a firm stand before the Supreme Court to protect of constitutional rights and privileges of the Marathi-speaking people living in 865 villages, which the state has claimed to be its own.

He mentioned that the government will also announce welfare schemes targeting rural and urban populations. “The government is also committed for the overall development of the youth,” Koshyari said.

He also said the government will develop pilgrim spots and in the first phase, provide basic amenities like toilets and drinking water to pilgrims who walk on foot from Mumbai to Shirdi.

