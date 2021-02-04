Govt: Farm stir led to inconvenience, losses for locals

Farmers at Ghazipur border during the ongoing agitation over farm laws in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The ongoing farmers’ protests have caused “inconvenience” and “financial loss” to local people, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

“Delhi Police has informed that Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital are blocked by agitating farmers and it is inconvenient to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring states. In any agitation, there is financial loss incurred by people and governments,” MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a question on farmers’ protests in Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the government had told Lok Sabha that the protesting farmers tried to “furiously force” their way into Delhi, “resorted to rioting” and did not follow Covid-19 protocols, because of which the police had to use teargas and batons.

The government gave this answer in reply to questions on the violence that took place in Delhi on January 26 during the tractor rally.

“As regards use of teargas and resorting to lathicharge against protesting farmers by Delhi Police, it has been reported by Delhi Police that at Delhi border, large convoys of protesting farmers in tractor trolleys tried to furiously force their way and go past police barricades to enter Delhi to mark their protest against the recently enacted ‘Farm Laws’,” Reddy had said in a written reply.

“They aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to Government property and used criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty, thereby inflicting injuries to the on-duty police personnel. Moreover, social distancing was not followed by the farmers/protestors and they gathered in large numbers without face masks amid Covid-19 pandemic…,” Reddy stated.

On the question as to how many cases have been registered against protesting farmers and how many have died during the ongoing protests, Reddy said, “Delhi Police has informed that 39 cases have been registered against the farmers protesting the recently passed ‘Farm Laws’ between September to December, 2020 at Delhi border. Delhi Police has also informed that one suicide case has been reported to them during the protest…”

According to unions, close to 170 deaths have taken place during the ongoing protests.