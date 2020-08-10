Govt failing, should seek Centre’s opinion: BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File) BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the state government must seek the Centre’s views about handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh criticised the Mamata Banerjee administration for its alleged failure to provide treatment to patients in state-run hospitals.

“Every day we are getting reports of Covid patients being denied treatment at state-run hospitals. Even some are dying after failing to get a hospital bed. Patients are also committing suicide. It is clear from these incidents that there is a lapse in providing treatment to covid patients. The state government is neither acknowledging its failures nor rectifying it,” said the BJP leader.

His remarks came following reports of patients not getting beds in government hospitals. According to Ghosh, the state government needs to take experts’ opinion to deal with the crisis.

“Under these circumstances, the state government must sit with the police and experts and take their opinions on how to handle the present crisis in an efficient way. If needed, then it can hold talks with officials of other states which are performing well in handling this crisis. The state government can also seek opinions of the Centre regarding this,” added the state BJP chief.

