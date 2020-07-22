Govt extends work from home norms for IT firms, BPOs till Dec 31

In March, the DoT relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus pandemic which was further extended till July 31. (Image: Pixabay) In March, the DoT relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus pandemic which was further extended till July 31. (Image: Pixabay)

The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31.

The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31.

“DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the ongoing concern due to COVID-19,” the Department of Telecommunications said in a late night tweet.

Currently, around 85 per cent of the IT workforce is working from home and only those performing critical functions are going to offices.

In March, the DoT relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus pandemic which was further extended till July 31.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 11.55 lakh with 28,084 people losing their lives till Tuesday.

