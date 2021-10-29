Govt extends tenure of RBI governor for three years till Dec 2024

The government Friday extended the tenure of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for three years till December 2024. The re-appointment will be effective from December 10 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read an official statement.

Das had served as former secretary of Department of Economic Affairs from 2015 to 2017.

Das, a 1980-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, was entrusted with the task of overseeing the re-monetisation of the economy after the shock decision to withdraw 86 per cent of the currency in circulation in November 2016.

After his retirement, he was named India’s G-20 sherpa and also appointed as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

Das, a history graduate from the prestigious St. Stephen’s College in Delhi, was brought to the Finance Ministry soon after the BJP-led NDA government came to power in mid-2014 and given charge of the crucial revenue department.