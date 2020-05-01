Govt extends lockdown for two more weeks: Here are the new guidelines, what’s allowed, what’s not

The Ministry of Home Affairs Friday extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks – now ending on Monday, May 18. In an order issued this evening. “After a comprehensive review and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the Covid-19 situation, the government has decided to further extend the lockdown,” the order read.

The MHA further said a limited number of activities will remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zones, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions.

Here’s what all will not be allowed under the new guidelines issued today irrespective of the zone

* Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

* Running of schools, colleges and other educational, training, coaching institutions

* Hospitality services including hotels and restaurants

* Places of large public gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gyms, sports complexes

* Social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings

* Religious places, places of worship for public

However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes and for those permitted by the MHA.

The MHA order has also prescribed measures for the “well being and safety of persons.”

The order states that movement of individuals for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. Local authorities shall issue orders imposing Section 144 and ensure strict compliance, the order states.

In all zones, those above the age of 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purporses

OPDs and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in Red, Orange and Green Zones with social distancing norms and other preventive measures

