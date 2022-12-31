scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Govt extends free import of tur, urad till March 2024

While traders said this move would not have any direct impact on the realisation from farmers this season, it is expected to help in positioning India’s import intents well in advance.

Concerned with high food inflation, the Centre had allowed import of tur and urad since 2021. (Representational/File)
In a clear signal to markets and speculators in general, the Centre has allowed free import of urad and tur till March 31, 2024. “The ‘free’ import policy of urad and tur shall stand extended upto March 31, 2024,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on December 28.

Concerned with high food inflation, the Centre had allowed import of tur and urad since 2021. Myanmar and Africa are major destinations for these Indian pulses. This marks a 180-degree reversal from the earlier duty regime which had allowed for protection of Indian farmers as cheap imports were restricted with higher import duty. The country has seen a reversal in tur acreage as farmers had decided to dump the pulse for more lucrative crops like soybean and cotton.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 23:49 IST
